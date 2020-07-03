2400 East Asbury Avenue

Amenities

Hello!

I have a three bedroom/3 bathroom apartment that is fully furnished that I am hoping to sublet from August 30, 2019-January 1, 2020. Did I mention it is fully furnished?! I am open to subletting one room or all three! The building is new and has the following amenities below. Please feel to reach out with any questions and help a pre-med student sublet her apartment!

COMMUNITY FEATURES



24-hour fitness center

Clubhouse with big-screen TV and billiards

Study lounges, game room

Business/computer center

Barbecue grilling area

On-site laundry facility

Bike storage

Garage parking available

24-hour on-site management

Social events for residents and friends