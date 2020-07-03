2400 East Asbury Avenue

Amenities
Hello!
I have a three bedroom/3 bathroom apartment that is fully furnished that I am hoping to sublet from August 30, 2019-January 1, 2020. Did I mention it is fully furnished?! I am open to subletting one room or all three! The building is new and has the following amenities below. Please feel to reach out with any questions and help a pre-med student sublet her apartment!
COMMUNITY FEATURES
24-hour fitness center
Clubhouse with big-screen TV and billiards
Study lounges, game room
Business/computer center
Barbecue grilling area
On-site laundry facility
Bike storage
Garage parking available
24-hour on-site management
Social events for residents and friends