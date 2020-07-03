All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:50 AM

2400 East Asbury Avenue

2400 East Asbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2400 East Asbury Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
24hr gym
pool table
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Hello!
I have a three bedroom/3 bathroom apartment that is fully furnished that I am hoping to sublet from August 30, 2019-January 1, 2020. Did I mention it is fully furnished?! I am open to subletting one room or all three! The building is new and has the following amenities below. Please feel to reach out with any questions and help a pre-med student sublet her apartment!
COMMUNITY FEATURES

24-hour fitness center
Clubhouse with big-screen TV and billiards
Study lounges, game room
Business/computer center
Barbecue grilling area
On-site laundry facility
Bike storage
Garage parking available
24-hour on-site management
Social events for residents and friends

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 East Asbury Avenue have any available units?
2400 East Asbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 East Asbury Avenue have?
Some of 2400 East Asbury Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 East Asbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2400 East Asbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 East Asbury Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2400 East Asbury Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2400 East Asbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2400 East Asbury Avenue offers parking.
Does 2400 East Asbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 East Asbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 East Asbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 2400 East Asbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2400 East Asbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2400 East Asbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 East Asbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 East Asbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

