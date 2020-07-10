2352 S Race St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

Location, location, location! You'll have the convenience of walking to DU Campus, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and public transportation! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has hardwood floors, stackable washer and dryer, and a fenced patio right off the living room. 2 dedicated, off-street parking spots available, and a small area available for planting a garden or flowers just outside your front door. Dogs considered with 350 per pet deposit and 50 per month per pet rent (no cats). Owner pays water, sewer, and trash tenant pays power. This property is close to everything! Make this your home today by scheduling a viewing with Top Properties!



Only Dogs Considered

Minimum Pet Deposit

$350 per animal

Monthly Pet Rent

Charge Pet Rent In Addition to Pet Deposit

Monthly Pet Rent $50

Beautiful property in a fantastic community! Ready for you to call it home! When you first walk into this home, the floorplan stands out as something special. You are greeted inside with two-story vaulted ceilings and a beautiful staircase that overlooks the living room. Everywhere you look, you can see the care this property has been treated with as it is in excellent condition. The kitchen opens up to the dining area with granite countertops throughout. The upper level of the home has three well spread out bedrooms with the master having its own side of the floor with vaulted ceilings and a huge ensuite bath and spacious walk-in closet. The layout of the property makes it feel huge! The finished basement is a bonus to the square footage and is spacious, light-filled and featured its own full bath. This property sits on a nice size lot with a beautiful deck and well-manicured back yard. Paul Derda Recreation Center is approximately one block away and is fantastic!!! The community rec center is not free but is very affordable and lots of fun. There are also walking paths surrounding the rec center that are great to walk around and relax. Schedule your showing with Top Properties today!!

$40/adult non-refundable application fee

One-time set-up and admin fee once lease is signed

Security Deposit and cleaning fees required upon signing, totaling 1-month's rent