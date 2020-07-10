2352 S Race St

All apartments in Denver
Location

2352 South Race Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Location, location, location! You'll have the convenience of walking to DU Campus, shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and public transportation! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has hardwood floors, stackable washer and dryer, and a fenced patio right off the living room. 2 dedicated, off-street parking spots available, and a small area available for planting a garden or flowers just outside your front door. Dogs considered with 350 per pet deposit and 50 per month per pet rent (no cats). Owner pays water, sewer, and trash tenant pays power. This property is close to everything! Make this your home today by scheduling a viewing with Top Properties!

Only Dogs Considered
Minimum Pet Deposit
$350 per animal
Monthly Pet Rent
Charge Pet Rent In Addition to Pet Deposit
Monthly Pet Rent $50
Beautiful property in a fantastic community! Ready for you to call it home! When you first walk into this home, the floorplan stands out as something special. You are greeted inside with two-story vaulted ceilings and a beautiful staircase that overlooks the living room. Everywhere you look, you can see the care this property has been treated with as it is in excellent condition. The kitchen opens up to the dining area with granite countertops throughout. The upper level of the home has three well spread out bedrooms with the master having its own side of the floor with vaulted ceilings and a huge ensuite bath and spacious walk-in closet. The layout of the property makes it feel huge! The finished basement is a bonus to the square footage and is spacious, light-filled and featured its own full bath. This property sits on a nice size lot with a beautiful deck and well-manicured back yard. Paul Derda Recreation Center is approximately one block away and is fantastic!!! The community rec center is not free but is very affordable and lots of fun. There are also walking paths surrounding the rec center that are great to walk around and relax. Schedule your showing with Top Properties today!!
$40/adult non-refundable application fee
One-time set-up and admin fee once lease is signed
Security Deposit and cleaning fees required upon signing, totaling 1-month's rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 S Race St have any available units?
2352 S Race St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 S Race St have?
Some of 2352 S Race St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 S Race St currently offering any rent specials?
2352 S Race St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 S Race St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2352 S Race St is pet friendly.
Does 2352 S Race St offer parking?
Yes, 2352 S Race St offers parking.
Does 2352 S Race St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2352 S Race St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 S Race St have a pool?
No, 2352 S Race St does not have a pool.
Does 2352 S Race St have accessible units?
No, 2352 S Race St does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 S Race St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 S Race St has units with dishwashers.

