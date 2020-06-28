2349 North Downing Street

Amenities

This gorgeous newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 1,000 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, an unfinished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an oversized attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and City Park. Also nearby are Denver Zoo, Safeway, Snoozen an A.M Eatery, Denver Union Station, Larimer Square, The Colorado Convention Center, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Whittier K-8 School, St Elizabeths School, Manual High School, and Cole Arts & Science Academy.



1 dog up to 30 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and a flat fee of $40/month for water.



