Last updated September 23 2019 at 6:14 PM

2349 North Downing Street

2349 North Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

2349 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 1,000 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, an unfinished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an oversized attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and City Park. Also nearby are Denver Zoo, Safeway, Snoozen an A.M Eatery, Denver Union Station, Larimer Square, The Colorado Convention Center, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Whittier K-8 School, St Elizabeths School, Manual High School, and Cole Arts & Science Academy.

1 dog up to 30 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and a flat fee of $40/month for water.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 North Downing Street have any available units?
2349 North Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2349 North Downing Street have?
Some of 2349 North Downing Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 North Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
2349 North Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 North Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2349 North Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 2349 North Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 2349 North Downing Street offers parking.
Does 2349 North Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2349 North Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 North Downing Street have a pool?
No, 2349 North Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 2349 North Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 2349 North Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 North Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2349 North Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
