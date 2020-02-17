2327 Eliot Street

Amenities

Enjoy uninterrupted city & mountain views from the massive rooftop deck of this impeccable 2 bed/3 bath townhome in Jefferson Park.



Desirable end unit with attached 2 car garage. Upgrades galore including engineered hardwoods, high ceilings, quartz countertops, pre-wired for surround sound, custom built ins for all bedroom closets,upgraded carpet & tile. The kitchen has a large island, modern geometric backsplash, quartz countertops & stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances. This unit features more windows than interior units, allowing more Colorado sunshine to pour in. Balcony off living room has enough space for a grill and makes outdoor cooking more convenient. The rooftop deck is an entertainer's dream. It adds so much outdoor living space and the views are incredible. Rooftop deck furnished with comfortable seating for 6, propane fire pit, 42 inch outdoor television and outdoor dining table. Master bedroom has up/down blackout shades, 2 closets, & en suite bathroom with double sinks & oversized shower.



3 blocks north of Mile High Stadium. 5 minutes to LoDo, LoHi, and Sloans Lake. Super accessible to I-25, 6th Ave and I-70 via 23rd Ave. Several restaurants/pubs within walking distance including Sartos Italian, El Cazo Cantina, Jefferson Park Pub, Sexy Pizza, all within 1 block.



Furnishings and/or DirecTV installation can be discussed with owner.



**12-16 month lease options available!**



Pets allowed with owner approval and deposit.



Water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care and snow removal are all included in the rent.



