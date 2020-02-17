All apartments in Denver
2327 Eliot Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:50 PM

2327 Eliot Street

2327 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

2327 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy uninterrupted city & mountain views from the massive rooftop deck of this impeccable 2 bed/3 bath townhome in Jefferson Park.

Desirable end unit with attached 2 car garage. Upgrades galore including engineered hardwoods, high ceilings, quartz countertops, pre-wired for surround sound, custom built ins for all bedroom closets,upgraded carpet & tile. The kitchen has a large island, modern geometric backsplash, quartz countertops & stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances. This unit features more windows than interior units, allowing more Colorado sunshine to pour in. Balcony off living room has enough space for a grill and makes outdoor cooking more convenient. The rooftop deck is an entertainer's dream. It adds so much outdoor living space and the views are incredible. Rooftop deck furnished with comfortable seating for 6, propane fire pit, 42 inch outdoor television and outdoor dining table. Master bedroom has up/down blackout shades, 2 closets, & en suite bathroom with double sinks & oversized shower.

3 blocks north of Mile High Stadium. 5 minutes to LoDo, LoHi, and Sloans Lake. Super accessible to I-25, 6th Ave and I-70 via 23rd Ave. Several restaurants/pubs within walking distance including Sartos Italian, El Cazo Cantina, Jefferson Park Pub, Sexy Pizza, all within 1 block.

Furnishings and/or DirecTV installation can be discussed with owner.

**12-16 month lease options available!**

Pets allowed with owner approval and deposit.

Water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care and snow removal are all included in the rent.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Eliot Street have any available units?
2327 Eliot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 Eliot Street have?
Some of 2327 Eliot Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Eliot Street currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Eliot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Eliot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 Eliot Street is pet friendly.
Does 2327 Eliot Street offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Eliot Street offers parking.
Does 2327 Eliot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Eliot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Eliot Street have a pool?
No, 2327 Eliot Street does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Eliot Street have accessible units?
No, 2327 Eliot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Eliot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 Eliot Street does not have units with dishwashers.

