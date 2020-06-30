All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2318 North Ogden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2318 North Ogden Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:16 PM

2318 North Ogden Street

2318 Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2318 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This amazing home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a total of 838 square feet of living space. It includes a loft and breakfast nook. The kitchen is complete with a fridge, stove, mivrowave, and dishwasher. Other amenities include a washer/dryer and ceiling fans. Parking includes a detached 2 car garage.

Located in Five Points, this home offers access to everything you need! It?s minutes from the Denver Zoo, City Park, Downtown Denver, Saint Joseph Hospital, and more! Multiple shopping and dining options nearby. Travel is easy with access to I-25 and 6th Avenue.

Pets allowed with owner approval and deposit.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 North Ogden Street have any available units?
2318 North Ogden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 North Ogden Street have?
Some of 2318 North Ogden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 North Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
2318 North Ogden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 North Ogden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 North Ogden Street is pet friendly.
Does 2318 North Ogden Street offer parking?
Yes, 2318 North Ogden Street offers parking.
Does 2318 North Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 North Ogden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 North Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 2318 North Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 2318 North Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 2318 North Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 North Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 North Ogden Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University