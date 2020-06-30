2318 North Ogden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This amazing home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a total of 838 square feet of living space. It includes a loft and breakfast nook. The kitchen is complete with a fridge, stove, mivrowave, and dishwasher. Other amenities include a washer/dryer and ceiling fans. Parking includes a detached 2 car garage.



Located in Five Points, this home offers access to everything you need! It?s minutes from the Denver Zoo, City Park, Downtown Denver, Saint Joseph Hospital, and more! Multiple shopping and dining options nearby. Travel is easy with access to I-25 and 6th Avenue.



Pets allowed with owner approval and deposit.



