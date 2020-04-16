All apartments in Denver
2317 S Downing St
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:25 AM

2317 S Downing St

2317 South Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

2317 South Downing Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- House for rent available in University of Denver neighborhood.
- 3 bedrooms (basement bedrooms have brand new egress windows and closets)
- 1.5 bathroom
- Lease terms flexible, but prefer 6 months or longer-term.
- stainless steel appliances, garage and shed storage, landscaped yard, exterior steel door, new locks and knobs throughout (all keyed to a single key for convenience), refinished hardwood floors, professionally cleaned carpet, etc.
- freshly painted
- pets are welcome (monthly fee based on size and number of pets)
- SIX FOOT CEDAR PRIVACY FENCE with two entry gates
- Large yard available for pets to play in
- driveway and garage
- off street alley parking stalls (3 cars can be accommodated off-street)
- hardwood flooring and new carpet
- kitchen with NEWER CABINETS AND COUNTERTOPS
- stainless steel dishwasher
- washer/dryer
NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS - Located in a very quiet neighborhood - Walking distance to the University of Denver campus, just a several block walk or five minute bike ride - One block away from the Harvard Gulch running trail - Nearby golf course - Walking distance to: Safeway grocery store, Starbucks, Anthony's Pizza, Chipolte, Illegal Pete's, Spanky's BBQ, Snarf's Sandwiches, 711, Jelly's breakfast restaurant, Mustard's Last Stand, University Cafe, multiple bars and other restaurants in the DU area
- Two blocks to Porter Hospital
- Centrally located with quick access to University Blvd, Colorado Blvd, Broadway, Yale, Evans, Downing, and Interstate 25 - multiple nearby light-rail stations (Colorado Blvd., University of Denver, Evans, Yale)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 S Downing St have any available units?
2317 S Downing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 S Downing St have?
Some of 2317 S Downing St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 S Downing St currently offering any rent specials?
2317 S Downing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 S Downing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 S Downing St is pet friendly.
Does 2317 S Downing St offer parking?
Yes, 2317 S Downing St offers parking.
Does 2317 S Downing St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2317 S Downing St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 S Downing St have a pool?
No, 2317 S Downing St does not have a pool.
Does 2317 S Downing St have accessible units?
No, 2317 S Downing St does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 S Downing St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 S Downing St has units with dishwashers.
