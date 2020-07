Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Light filled 3 bed 2 bath ranch in the heart of Hilltop! Updated baths and kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Charming Living Room with wood burning fireplace. Dining Room opens to the spacious South facing patio. Hardwood floors, tile in the kitchen. Minutes to Robinson and Cranmer parks, short drive to Cherry Creek shopping, walk to Park Burger and all the shops and restaurants on Holly!



Text Ben for showing at 720.935.0453