23 Osceola St

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

-1 side of a Side-by-side duplex available in great location!

-One bedroom, one bath unit

-Nice exterior, large shared back yard, security doors, in-unit laundry and all appliances included.

-Downtown Denver views from front of house

-Perfect central location in Barnum, close to 6th Ave. , light rail and downtown!

-Tile floors

-Swamp cooler

-Furnace heated



Email to schedule your showing!

$48.50 application fee-per applicant

Security deposit = one month's rent

Water/sewer/trash included in rent, only Xcel (gas/electric) in your name!

Pets negotiable

Office hours by appointment