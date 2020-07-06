All apartments in Denver
23 Osceola St

23 Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Location

23 Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-1 side of a Side-by-side duplex available in great location!
-One bedroom, one bath unit
-Nice exterior, large shared back yard, security doors, in-unit laundry and all appliances included.
-Downtown Denver views from front of house
-Perfect central location in Barnum, close to 6th Ave. , light rail and downtown!
-Tile floors
-Swamp cooler
-Furnace heated

Email to schedule your showing!
$48.50 application fee-per applicant
Security deposit = one month's rent
Water/sewer/trash included in rent, only Xcel (gas/electric) in your name!
Pets negotiable
Office hours by appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Osceola St have any available units?
23 Osceola St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Osceola St have?
Some of 23 Osceola St's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Osceola St currently offering any rent specials?
23 Osceola St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Osceola St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Osceola St is pet friendly.
Does 23 Osceola St offer parking?
No, 23 Osceola St does not offer parking.
Does 23 Osceola St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Osceola St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Osceola St have a pool?
No, 23 Osceola St does not have a pool.
Does 23 Osceola St have accessible units?
No, 23 Osceola St does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Osceola St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Osceola St does not have units with dishwashers.

