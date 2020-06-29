2257 Verbena St

Amenities

Single Family Home in Stapleton. - Beautiful Denver home in a quiet neighborhood. You will love the new carpet, hardwood floors, and open concept. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a new microwave, and a gas range stove. The spacious master suite has a private 5 piece kitchen and large soaking tub. A cute front porch that is great for relaxing outside. Great location, close to parks and surrounded by greenbelts. HOA maintains the courtyard so no shoveling or mowing!



Please call, text or email Wes at 303-912-5275 or wes@lookmgmt.com



(RLNE4446678)