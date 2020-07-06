Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

2234 Tamarac St Available 06/01/20 Nicely Upgraded 3 Bedroom Townhome in Stapleton - Main Floor has a Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Floors throughout the main floor. Half bath and attached garage access



2nd Floor feature a large Master Suite with granite counters and double sinks. In addition to the Master Suite there are 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom. Laundry Room is on the 2nd floor. Also a nice loft area perfect for a desk.



2 Car Attached Garage, small fenced in side yard.



Located in the South part of Stapleton close to the 29th Ave Town Center.



(RLNE2201098)