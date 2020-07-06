All apartments in Denver
Location

2234 Tamarac Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2234 Tamarac St Available 06/01/20 Nicely Upgraded 3 Bedroom Townhome in Stapleton - Main Floor has a Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Floors throughout the main floor. Half bath and attached garage access

2nd Floor feature a large Master Suite with granite counters and double sinks. In addition to the Master Suite there are 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom. Laundry Room is on the 2nd floor. Also a nice loft area perfect for a desk.

2 Car Attached Garage, small fenced in side yard.

Located in the South part of Stapleton close to the 29th Ave Town Center.

(RLNE2201098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 Tamarac St have any available units?
2234 Tamarac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2234 Tamarac St have?
Some of 2234 Tamarac St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 Tamarac St currently offering any rent specials?
2234 Tamarac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 Tamarac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2234 Tamarac St is pet friendly.
Does 2234 Tamarac St offer parking?
Yes, 2234 Tamarac St offers parking.
Does 2234 Tamarac St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 Tamarac St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 Tamarac St have a pool?
No, 2234 Tamarac St does not have a pool.
Does 2234 Tamarac St have accessible units?
No, 2234 Tamarac St does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 Tamarac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2234 Tamarac St does not have units with dishwashers.

