Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

2227 N Marion Street

2227 Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

2227 Marion Street, Denver, CO 80205
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 06/01/20 3 BR Victorian House Close to DOWNTOWN Denver - Property Id: 94428

Great deal on beautiful 3 bedroom victorian in Park Hill West. Walk to light rail, convenient location close to Downtown, walk to hospitals. Fenced in back yard with off-street parking space, 1.5 bath, recently updated kitchen and baths, new windows, Cozy and clean. Available June 1. DOG OK with $25/month non refundable fee. NO CATS. Non Smoking house. STRONG verifiable employment and rental background.Background check required . Call email cynthia.tamesue@gmail for information and appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94428
Property Id 94428

(RLNE5794595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 N Marion Street have any available units?
2227 N Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 N Marion Street have?
Some of 2227 N Marion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 N Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
2227 N Marion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 N Marion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 N Marion Street is pet friendly.
Does 2227 N Marion Street offer parking?
Yes, 2227 N Marion Street offers parking.
Does 2227 N Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2227 N Marion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 N Marion Street have a pool?
No, 2227 N Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 2227 N Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 2227 N Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 N Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 N Marion Street has units with dishwashers.

