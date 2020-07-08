2227 N Marion Street

Amenities
3 BR Victorian House Close to DOWNTOWN Denver
Great deal on beautiful 3 bedroom victorian in Park Hill West. Walk to light rail, convenient location close to Downtown, walk to hospitals. Fenced in back yard with off-street parking space, 1.5 bath, recently updated kitchen and baths, new windows, Cozy and clean. Available June 1. DOG OK with $25/month non refundable fee. NO CATS. Non Smoking house. STRONG verifiable employment and rental background.Background check required . Call email cynthia.tamesue@gmail for information and appointment.
