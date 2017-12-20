All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2227 N Marion Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2227 N Marion Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2227 N Marion Street

2227 North Marion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2227 North Marion Street, Denver, CO 80205
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 3 BR Victorian House Close to DOWNTOWN Denver - Property Id: 94428

Great deal on beautiful 3 bedroom victorian in Park Hill West. Walk to light rail, convenient location close to Downtown. Fenced in back yard with off-street parking space, 1.5 bath, recently updated kitchen and baths, new windows, Cozy and clean. Available Now. DOG OK with $25/month non refundable fee. NO CATS. Non Smoking house. Background check . Call 720-453-3078 or 303-726-5074 for information and appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94428
Property Id 94428

(RLNE4623217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 N Marion Street have any available units?
2227 N Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 N Marion Street have?
Some of 2227 N Marion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 N Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
2227 N Marion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 N Marion Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 N Marion Street is pet friendly.
Does 2227 N Marion Street offer parking?
No, 2227 N Marion Street does not offer parking.
Does 2227 N Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2227 N Marion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 N Marion Street have a pool?
No, 2227 N Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 2227 N Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 2227 N Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 N Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 N Marion Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University