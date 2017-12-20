2227 N Marion Street

Amenities
Available 04/01/19 3 BR Victorian House Close to DOWNTOWN Denver - Property Id: 94428
Great deal on beautiful 3 bedroom victorian in Park Hill West. Walk to light rail, convenient location close to Downtown. Fenced in back yard with off-street parking space, 1.5 bath, recently updated kitchen and baths, new windows, Cozy and clean. Available Now. DOG OK with $25/month non refundable fee. NO CATS. Non Smoking house. Background check . Call 720-453-3078 or 303-726-5074 for information and appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94428
Property Id 94428
(RLNE4623217)