2225 S Jasmine Way 214

Close to DTC/DU/South Denver 2BR 2nd F Corner Unit - Property Id: 241001



- Great for DTC, DU and South Denver/ Denver Downtown

- Close to public transit/light rail

- No pets allowed as per HOA policy

- 2nd floor corner unit with balcony

- Elevator and 24/7 secure access

- Reserved covered carport

- Amenities include heat and hot water, pool, clubhouse, trash/snow removal - all included through HoA paid by owner

- Beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen,

- New dish washer oven with cook top, newer carpet

- 2nd floor trash shoot and laundry room

- Deposit equal to one month's rent. No broker fee

- The Biggest Catch: LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Easy access to I-25 and the light rail. Steps away from the High Line Canal Trail. Centered between Wash Park and Cherry Creek Park

- Showing on any day of the week (by appointment)

