2225 S Jasmine Way 214

Amenities
Close to DTC/DU/South Denver 2BR 2nd F Corner Unit - Property Id: 241001
- Great for DTC, DU and South Denver/ Denver Downtown
- Close to public transit/light rail
- No pets allowed as per HOA policy
- 2nd floor corner unit with balcony
- Elevator and 24/7 secure access
- Reserved covered carport
- Amenities include heat and hot water, pool, clubhouse, trash/snow removal - all included through HoA paid by owner
- Beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen,
- New dish washer oven with cook top, newer carpet
- 2nd floor trash shoot and laundry room
- Deposit equal to one month's rent. No broker fee
- The Biggest Catch: LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Easy access to I-25 and the light rail. Steps away from the High Line Canal Trail. Centered between Wash Park and Cherry Creek Park
- Showing on any day of the week (by appointment)
