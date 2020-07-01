All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2225 S Jasmine Way 214
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2225 S Jasmine Way 214

2225 S Jasmine St · No Longer Available
Location

2225 S Jasmine St, Denver, CO 80222
Goldsmith

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Close to DTC/DU/South Denver 2BR 2nd F Corner Unit - Property Id: 241001

- Great for DTC, DU and South Denver/ Denver Downtown
- Close to public transit/light rail
- No pets allowed as per HOA policy
- 2nd floor corner unit with balcony
- Elevator and 24/7 secure access
- Reserved covered carport
- Amenities include heat and hot water, pool, clubhouse, trash/snow removal - all included through HoA paid by owner
- Beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen,
- New dish washer oven with cook top, newer carpet
- 2nd floor trash shoot and laundry room
- Deposit equal to one month's rent. No broker fee
- The Biggest Catch: LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Easy access to I-25 and the light rail. Steps away from the High Line Canal Trail. Centered between Wash Park and Cherry Creek Park
- Showing on any day of the week (by appointment)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241001
Property Id 241001

(RLNE5631850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 have any available units?
2225 S Jasmine Way 214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 have?
Some of 2225 S Jasmine Way 214's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 currently offering any rent specials?
2225 S Jasmine Way 214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 pet-friendly?
No, 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 offer parking?
Yes, 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 offers parking.
Does 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 have a pool?
Yes, 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 has a pool.
Does 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 have accessible units?
No, 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 S Jasmine Way 214 has units with dishwashers.

