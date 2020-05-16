All apartments in Denver
2214 E 17th Ave

2214 E 17th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2214 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49771e1045 ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Hardwood Floors! Huge Windows! Walk to Denver City Park, dining, shopping, nightlife, and so much more!! 2214 East 17th Ave 12-Month Lease $1175 Rent $60 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, waste, water discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity and gas use.) $15 WiFi $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) or $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 E 17th Ave have any available units?
2214 E 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 E 17th Ave have?
Some of 2214 E 17th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 E 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2214 E 17th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 E 17th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 E 17th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2214 E 17th Ave offer parking?
No, 2214 E 17th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2214 E 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 E 17th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 E 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 2214 E 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2214 E 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2214 E 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 E 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 E 17th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

