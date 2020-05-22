2155 S. Josephine Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/42b497f083 ---- This stunning 1 bedroom apartment across from DU is a must see!! Within biking and walking distance to The Pioneer Bar, Illegal Pete's, Starbucks, bars, restaurants and more!!! Close to Interstate 25 and Wash Park! Pictures may not be of actual unit but are very similar. 12-Month Lease $1020 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (per pet, 1 Dog 25 Lbs or under) FREE WIFI INCLUDED! Available: September 10th, 2019 Call Angela at 303-292-5608 Ext 121 to set up a time for a showing! Thank you very much for your time and interest! QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Wash Park Washington Park Denver Country Club Downtown Denver Cherry Creek Cherry Creek North Cherry Creek Mall Capitol Hill Capital Hill Cheesman Park Platt Park University of Denver DU Congress Park City Park Baker One Bedroom 1 Bedroom 1 bd 1 br 1bd 1br