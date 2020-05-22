All apartments in Denver
September 17 2019

2155 S. Josephine Street

2155 South Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2155 South Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/42b497f083 ---- This stunning 1 bedroom apartment across from DU is a must see!! Within biking and walking distance to The Pioneer Bar, Illegal Pete's, Starbucks, bars, restaurants and more!!! Close to Interstate 25 and Wash Park! Pictures may not be of actual unit but are very similar. 12-Month Lease $1020 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (per pet, 1 Dog 25 Lbs or under) FREE WIFI INCLUDED! Available: September 10th, 2019 Call Angela at 303-292-5608 Ext 121 to set up a time for a showing! Thank you very much for your time and interest! QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Wash Park Washington Park Denver Country Club Downtown Denver Cherry Creek Cherry Creek North Cherry Creek Mall Capitol Hill Capital Hill Cheesman Park Platt Park University of Denver DU Congress Park City Park Baker One Bedroom 1 Bedroom 1 bd 1 br 1bd 1br

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 S. Josephine Street have any available units?
2155 S. Josephine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2155 S. Josephine Street have?
Some of 2155 S. Josephine Street's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 S. Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
2155 S. Josephine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 S. Josephine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2155 S. Josephine Street is pet friendly.
Does 2155 S. Josephine Street offer parking?
No, 2155 S. Josephine Street does not offer parking.
Does 2155 S. Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 S. Josephine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 S. Josephine Street have a pool?
No, 2155 S. Josephine Street does not have a pool.
Does 2155 S. Josephine Street have accessible units?
No, 2155 S. Josephine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 S. Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 S. Josephine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
