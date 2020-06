Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 01/15/20 Townhome with yard and detached garage downtown - Property Id: 89034



Beautiful 2-floor townhome in downtown Denver! Front and side yard with a detached garage! Walking distance to plenty of restaurants, bars, and even Coors field!



Washer and dryer included along with all stainless steel appliances!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89034

Property Id 89034



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5385089)