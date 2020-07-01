All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2132 Lawrence St Lindsey

2132 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

2132 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Spacious 2 Bedroom in LODO - Property Id: 139430

Life doesnt wait - and when you make your home at Point21, it doesnt have to. Located in the heart of LoDo, Point21 puts you in the center of everything you love. With the citys best nightlife, cultural attractions, and sports venues right outside your front door, youll find little reason to stay in. But then again, with a chic, modern interior featuring high-end finishes and an airy, light-filled layout, you may be tempted to linger inside a little longer.
Property Id 139430

(RLNE5459185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey have any available units?
2132 Lawrence St Lindsey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey have?
Some of 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Lawrence St Lindsey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey pet-friendly?
Yes, 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey is pet friendly.
Does 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey offer parking?
No, 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey does not offer parking.
Does 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey have a pool?
No, 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey have accessible units?
No, 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2132 Lawrence St Lindsey has units with dishwashers.

