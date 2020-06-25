Amenities
2112 N Clay St Available 07/20/19 Modern 3BD, 3BA Jefferson Park Townhome with Master Suite, Rooftop Deck, and 2-Car Garage - This contemporary townhome provides the ideal Denver Lifestyle living. Enjoy the 300+ days of sunshine on the rooftop deck or walk one block to Jefferson Park, Briar Common Brewery + Eatery, or Mackinzie's Cocktails & Wine. Walking distance to Crescent Park, S Platte River Trail, Broncos Stadium, and Downtown Denver. Biking distance to Sloan's Lake Park and LoHi. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Up to one dog is negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer/trash fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
No Cats Allowed
