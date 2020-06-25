All apartments in Denver
2112 N Clay St
2112 N Clay St

2112 North Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

2112 North Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
yoga
2112 N Clay St Available 07/20/19 Modern 3BD, 3BA Jefferson Park Townhome with Master Suite, Rooftop Deck, and 2-Car Garage - This contemporary townhome provides the ideal Denver Lifestyle living. Enjoy the 300+ days of sunshine on the rooftop deck or walk one block to Jefferson Park, Briar Common Brewery + Eatery, or Mackinzie's Cocktails & Wine. Walking distance to Crescent Park, S Platte River Trail, Broncos Stadium, and Downtown Denver. Biking distance to Sloan's Lake Park and LoHi. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to one dog is negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer/trash fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3297434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

