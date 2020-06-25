Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly yoga

2112 N Clay St Available 07/20/19 Modern 3BD, 3BA Jefferson Park Townhome with Master Suite, Rooftop Deck, and 2-Car Garage - This contemporary townhome provides the ideal Denver Lifestyle living. Enjoy the 300+ days of sunshine on the rooftop deck or walk one block to Jefferson Park, Briar Common Brewery + Eatery, or Mackinzie's Cocktails & Wine. Walking distance to Crescent Park, S Platte River Trail, Broncos Stadium, and Downtown Denver. Biking distance to Sloan's Lake Park and LoHi. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to one dog is negotiable.

*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer/trash fee.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Cats Allowed



