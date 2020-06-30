Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2065 S. Corona St. Available 04/01/20 Gorgeous, Updated 3bed/2bath home in Platt Park! - Gorgeous, updated 3bed/2bath home in Platt Park! This property features it all! Neutral colors, hardwood flooring, and spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Property has modern finishes throughout and a nice-sized, pet-friendly yard with sunny patio for your enjoyment! Spacious master bedroom is located in the beautifully finished basement with its own bath with dual sinks. Don't forget about the detached one-car garage! Minutes away from restaurants and plenty of entertainment. All appliances are included! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This property won't last long. Please call Paula for showing at 303-302-3889.



(RLNE5626963)