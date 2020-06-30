All apartments in Denver
2065 S. Corona St.

2065 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

2065 South Corona Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2065 S. Corona St. Available 04/01/20 Gorgeous, Updated 3bed/2bath home in Platt Park! - Gorgeous, updated 3bed/2bath home in Platt Park! This property features it all! Neutral colors, hardwood flooring, and spacious kitchen with upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances! Property has modern finishes throughout and a nice-sized, pet-friendly yard with sunny patio for your enjoyment! Spacious master bedroom is located in the beautifully finished basement with its own bath with dual sinks. Don't forget about the detached one-car garage! Minutes away from restaurants and plenty of entertainment. All appliances are included! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This property won't last long. Please call Paula for showing at 303-302-3889.

(RLNE5626963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2065 S. Corona St. have any available units?
2065 S. Corona St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2065 S. Corona St. have?
Some of 2065 S. Corona St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2065 S. Corona St. currently offering any rent specials?
2065 S. Corona St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2065 S. Corona St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2065 S. Corona St. is pet friendly.
Does 2065 S. Corona St. offer parking?
Yes, 2065 S. Corona St. offers parking.
Does 2065 S. Corona St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2065 S. Corona St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2065 S. Corona St. have a pool?
No, 2065 S. Corona St. does not have a pool.
Does 2065 S. Corona St. have accessible units?
No, 2065 S. Corona St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2065 S. Corona St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2065 S. Corona St. does not have units with dishwashers.

