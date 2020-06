Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Cozy & Spacious house near DIA - Property Id: 143394



This is 4 bedroom. Well cared for and full finished basement. Popular great room floor plan, kitchen features lots of cabinets, counter space, Island & all appliances. Fireplace and ceiling speakers included for your entertainment. Mountain & city views from many spots in the home. Only 10 minutes to DIA. Take a look today.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143394p

Property Id 143394



(RLNE5068361)