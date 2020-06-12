2046 North Ogden Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Gorgeous, Updated Town Home with Hard Wood Floors and Fenced Yard!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: June 5, 2020 with flexible start dates.

PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 small dog permitted



• Property Description •



* Located in historic San Rafael Uptown

* Beautiful, original hardwood floors

* Updated kitchen with stainless appliances

* Large living room with fireplace

* Separate dining area

* Fenced yard with deck!!!

* Exposed brick wall adds loads of character

* Detached 2-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 (Summer) $150 (Winter)



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*