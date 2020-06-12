All apartments in Denver
2046 North Ogden Street
2046 North Ogden Street

2046 Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

2046 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous, Updated Town Home with Hard Wood Floors and Fenced Yard!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: June 5, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 small dog permitted

• Property Description •

* Located in historic San Rafael Uptown
* Beautiful, original hardwood floors
* Updated kitchen with stainless appliances
* Large living room with fireplace
* Separate dining area
* Fenced yard with deck!!!
* Exposed brick wall adds loads of character
* Detached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150 (Summer) $150 (Winter)

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 North Ogden Street have any available units?
2046 North Ogden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2046 North Ogden Street have?
Some of 2046 North Ogden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 North Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
2046 North Ogden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 North Ogden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2046 North Ogden Street is pet friendly.
Does 2046 North Ogden Street offer parking?
Yes, 2046 North Ogden Street does offer parking.
Does 2046 North Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2046 North Ogden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 North Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 2046 North Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 2046 North Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 2046 North Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 North Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2046 North Ogden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
