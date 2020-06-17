20000 East Mitchell Place

Amenities
Beautiful home in the Mitchell Place Gated Community. No lawn care, no snow shoveling, all handled by the HOA. Open first floor concept with a fireplace at the center. Vaulted ceilings. Entertainment nook. Bright, updated all white kitchen. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large master with a soaker tub in the bath. Comes with a washer and dryer. Green Valley Ranch is a great, quiet, family neighborhood. Close to I-70, DIA, E-470, Denver and just minutes from the new Light Rail Station! Lots of new shopping in the area including Home Depot, Walmart, and Best Buy. The neighborhood is growing and adding more every day.
-fireplace
-vaulted ceilings
-air conditioning
-dishwasher
-bright kitchen
-master bath soaker tub
-2 car garage
-no tenant lawncare
Rent: $1995
Deposit: $1995
Residents pay utilities
Pet fee: $200
Pet rent: $20/month
Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
Please text or email today to schedule a tour!
Dave.Wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.