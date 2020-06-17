20000 East Mitchell Place

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in the Mitchell Place Gated Community. No lawn care, no snow shoveling, all handled by the HOA. Open first floor concept with a fireplace at the center. Vaulted ceilings. Entertainment nook. Bright, updated all white kitchen. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large master with a soaker tub in the bath. Comes with a washer and dryer. Green Valley Ranch is a great, quiet, family neighborhood. Close to I-70, DIA, E-470, Denver and just minutes from the new Light Rail Station! Lots of new shopping in the area including Home Depot, Walmart, and Best Buy. The neighborhood is growing and adding more every day.



-fireplace

-vaulted ceilings

-air conditioning

-dishwasher

-bright kitchen

-master bath soaker tub

-2 car garage

-no tenant lawncare



Rent: $1995

Deposit: $1995

Residents pay utilities

Pet fee: $200

Pet rent: $20/month



Applications are available online for your convenience!



-$35 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Please text or email today to schedule a tour!



Dave.Wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.