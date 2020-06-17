All apartments in Denver
20000 East Mitchell Place
20000 East Mitchell Place

20000 East Mitchell Place · No Longer Available
Location

20000 East Mitchell Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in the Mitchell Place Gated Community. No lawn care, no snow shoveling, all handled by the HOA. Open first floor concept with a fireplace at the center. Vaulted ceilings. Entertainment nook. Bright, updated all white kitchen. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large master with a soaker tub in the bath. Comes with a washer and dryer. Green Valley Ranch is a great, quiet, family neighborhood. Close to I-70, DIA, E-470, Denver and just minutes from the new Light Rail Station! Lots of new shopping in the area including Home Depot, Walmart, and Best Buy. The neighborhood is growing and adding more every day.

-fireplace
-vaulted ceilings
-air conditioning
-dishwasher
-bright kitchen
-master bath soaker tub
-2 car garage
-no tenant lawncare

Rent: $1995
Deposit: $1995
Residents pay utilities
Pet fee: $200
Pet rent: $20/month

Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Please text or email today to schedule a tour!

Dave.Wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

