Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

19272 East Chaffee Place

19272 East Chaffee Place · No Longer Available
Location

19272 East Chaffee Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19272 East Chaffee Place have any available units?
19272 East Chaffee Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 19272 East Chaffee Place currently offering any rent specials?
19272 East Chaffee Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19272 East Chaffee Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 19272 East Chaffee Place is pet friendly.
Does 19272 East Chaffee Place offer parking?
No, 19272 East Chaffee Place does not offer parking.
Does 19272 East Chaffee Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19272 East Chaffee Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19272 East Chaffee Place have a pool?
No, 19272 East Chaffee Place does not have a pool.
Does 19272 East Chaffee Place have accessible units?
No, 19272 East Chaffee Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19272 East Chaffee Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 19272 East Chaffee Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19272 East Chaffee Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 19272 East Chaffee Place does not have units with air conditioning.
