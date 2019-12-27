All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 7 2019

1925 S Humboldt St

1925 South Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1925 South Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

garage
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous Single Family Home 5 Blocks from DU! - STUDENTS WELCOME!

Call or text 303-588-5167 for the quickest response to setup a showing!

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Only 5 blocks from the DU campus and University Blvd just passed that puts you within walking distance of local restaurants, grocery, night life and more! Easy access to I-25 and public transit ensures you'll get where you need to be at all times! Private yard too! Garage also has extra recreational room, perfect for an art studio or gym room!

Specs:
3 bedrooms (3rd bedroom is non-conforming)
1 bath
2 car garage
1400 sq ft including basement
W/D in unit

Rent: $2,245/ month
Security Deposit: $2,245

Income to Rent Ratio: Income must be equal to or greater than 3x rent.

Renter's history will be verified.

SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. APPLY ONLINE at www.fullhouseinvestmentsllc.com - Current Rentals - refresh browser if ad doesn't show at the bottom of the page.

No section 8, violent felonies or evictions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5043605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 S Humboldt St have any available units?
1925 S Humboldt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1925 S Humboldt St currently offering any rent specials?
1925 S Humboldt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 S Humboldt St pet-friendly?
No, 1925 S Humboldt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1925 S Humboldt St offer parking?
Yes, 1925 S Humboldt St offers parking.
Does 1925 S Humboldt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 S Humboldt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 S Humboldt St have a pool?
No, 1925 S Humboldt St does not have a pool.
Does 1925 S Humboldt St have accessible units?
No, 1925 S Humboldt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 S Humboldt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 S Humboldt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1925 S Humboldt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1925 S Humboldt St does not have units with air conditioning.
