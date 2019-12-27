1925 S Humboldt St

Amenities

garage gym

Gorgeous Single Family Home 5 Blocks from DU! - STUDENTS WELCOME!



LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Only 5 blocks from the DU campus and University Blvd just passed that puts you within walking distance of local restaurants, grocery, night life and more! Easy access to I-25 and public transit ensures you'll get where you need to be at all times! Private yard too! Garage also has extra recreational room, perfect for an art studio or gym room!



Specs:

3 bedrooms (3rd bedroom is non-conforming)

1 bath

2 car garage

1400 sq ft including basement

W/D in unit



Rent: $2,245/ month

Security Deposit: $2,245



Income to Rent Ratio: Income must be equal to or greater than 3x rent.



Renter's history will be verified.



SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. APPLY ONLINE at www.fullhouseinvestmentsllc.com - Current Rentals - refresh browser if ad doesn't show at the bottom of the page.



No section 8, violent felonies or evictions.



No Pets Allowed



