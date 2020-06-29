All apartments in Denver
1909 Josephine St

1909 South Josephine Street
Location

1909 South Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Upscale 1 Bedroom Near DU - Property Id: 138581

You'd be hard pressed to find a cooler neighborhood than Observatory Park in Denver. Its one of Denver's oldest and most prestigious neighborhoods, with stunning homes, wide streets, mountain views, and towering trees and even a historic observatory in the neighborhoods central green (hence the name). Its adjacent to the University of Denver and just a hop and a skip to downtown (the University Station Light Rail is right there), the Tech Center, and Colorado Boulevard corridor. Its the ideal set up.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138581
Property Id 138581

(RLNE5459243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

