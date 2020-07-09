All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

19078 E 58th Ave

19078 East 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19078 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
19078 E 58th Ave Available 06/10/20 Cozy 3 BR, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Green Valley Ranch Coming June 10th! - Tom Wagner
262.844.5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

This awesome condo in Green Valley Ranch will be ready for June 10th move in!! The condo includes the following 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Large living room Dining room Open kitchen Laundry room (with washer and dryer) on the main level. Head upstairs to your master suite with bathroom, 2 guest bedrooms, and guest bathroom. Stay warm in the winter with central heat and cool in the summer with central air conditioning. Single car garage, front and rear patio, and professionally landscaped grounds are an added bonus.

Your new home is just a short distance fom a light rail station which affords you easy access to downtown Denver, the mountains, or anywhere else you'd like to travel in the Denver Metro area. Not only will you have Denver's world-class entertainment at your fingertips but a weekend getaway is never far away. Hop on the A-Line and you'll be at Denver International Airport within minutes.

Rent: $1,975
Deposit: $1,975
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/dc277543-1bce-442f-9487-290f646d745b

Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and credit checks required.

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email

Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE5824060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19078 E 58th Ave have any available units?
19078 E 58th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19078 E 58th Ave have?
Some of 19078 E 58th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19078 E 58th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19078 E 58th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19078 E 58th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19078 E 58th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19078 E 58th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19078 E 58th Ave offers parking.
Does 19078 E 58th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19078 E 58th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19078 E 58th Ave have a pool?
No, 19078 E 58th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19078 E 58th Ave have accessible units?
No, 19078 E 58th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19078 E 58th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19078 E 58th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

