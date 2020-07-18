All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1790 S. Krameria Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1790 S. Krameria Way
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:14 AM

1790 S. Krameria Way

1790 South Krameria Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Virginia Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1790 South Krameria Way, Denver, CO 80224
Virginia Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1790 S. Krameria Way Available 04/22/19 Beautiful 3+BD Brick Home w/ Off Street Parking - 1790 S. Krameria Way is a ranch home that offers approximately 1952 s.f. of living space and located in the highly sought after Virginia Village Neighborhood.
The main level features: living w/wood burning fireplace, kitchen with stove top, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, pantry cabinet and dining area. Master bedroom with master bath and 2 guest bedrooms, guest bathroom and hardwood floors. Basement features: large family room w/2nd wood burning fireplace, study room or office area, 3/4 bathroom, laundry room w/washer/dryer hookup. Fenced back yard and covered patio.

Available April 22nd for move-in, $1895 rent, $1500 deposit(wac),12-month lease term. $40 application fee per person 18+ years. Pet Friendly with additional $100 deposit per pet and additional $50 a month per pet. Pet must be minimum 1 year of age, current on vaccines and spayed or neutered. No vicious breeds.
Sorry No Evictions Accepted!

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.
For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

(RLNE1833922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1790 S. Krameria Way have any available units?
1790 S. Krameria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1790 S. Krameria Way have?
Some of 1790 S. Krameria Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1790 S. Krameria Way currently offering any rent specials?
1790 S. Krameria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1790 S. Krameria Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1790 S. Krameria Way is pet friendly.
Does 1790 S. Krameria Way offer parking?
Yes, 1790 S. Krameria Way offers parking.
Does 1790 S. Krameria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1790 S. Krameria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1790 S. Krameria Way have a pool?
No, 1790 S. Krameria Way does not have a pool.
Does 1790 S. Krameria Way have accessible units?
No, 1790 S. Krameria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1790 S. Krameria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1790 S. Krameria Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University