Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1790 S. Krameria Way Available 04/22/19 Beautiful 3+BD Brick Home w/ Off Street Parking - 1790 S. Krameria Way is a ranch home that offers approximately 1952 s.f. of living space and located in the highly sought after Virginia Village Neighborhood.

The main level features: living w/wood burning fireplace, kitchen with stove top, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, pantry cabinet and dining area. Master bedroom with master bath and 2 guest bedrooms, guest bathroom and hardwood floors. Basement features: large family room w/2nd wood burning fireplace, study room or office area, 3/4 bathroom, laundry room w/washer/dryer hookup. Fenced back yard and covered patio.



Available April 22nd for move-in, $1895 rent, $1500 deposit(wac),12-month lease term. $40 application fee per person 18+ years. Pet Friendly with additional $100 deposit per pet and additional $50 a month per pet. Pet must be minimum 1 year of age, current on vaccines and spayed or neutered. No vicious breeds.

Sorry No Evictions Accepted!



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



