Home
/
Denver, CO
/
175 South Lowell Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

175 South Lowell Boulevard

175 South Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

175 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Immediately for 6 Month Lease! Renovated and Updated Home w/ 2 car Garage!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately. 6 month lease only.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Lots of upgrades!
* Beautiful renovated bathroom
* Hardwood flooring
* Washer and dryer included
* Private fenced back yard
* Detached 2 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No.
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 6 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Highland Rental
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 South Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
175 South Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 South Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 175 South Lowell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 South Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
175 South Lowell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 South Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 South Lowell Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 175 South Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 175 South Lowell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 175 South Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 South Lowell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 South Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 175 South Lowell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 175 South Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 175 South Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 175 South Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 South Lowell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

