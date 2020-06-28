1740 Leyden St

Amenities

Two bed one bath in prime Park Hill location - Updated Tudor Cottage in prime Park Hill location. This home has an unbelievable chefs kitchen complete with Kitchen Aid appliances including a professional range with steam oven. The updated space opens to the expansive dining room and living bright living room with huge windows. Two bedrooms on the first floor are full of light. All closets in the home are complete with Elfa shelving for maximum storage potential. The first-floor bathroom has been updated and is in keeping with the period charm of the home.In the unfinished basement, you will find a laundry area. This location rarely has single family rentals and is in the best district for public schools and is walk-able to great restaurants and parks. Owner is considering remodeling the basement soon. Would offer discounted rent to the tenant during the construction.



(RLNE3462455)