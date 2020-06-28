All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 19 2019

1740 Leyden St

1740 Leyden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Leyden Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bed one bath in prime Park Hill location - Updated Tudor Cottage in prime Park Hill location. This home has an unbelievable chefs kitchen complete with Kitchen Aid appliances including a professional range with steam oven. The updated space opens to the expansive dining room and living bright living room with huge windows. Two bedrooms on the first floor are full of light. All closets in the home are complete with Elfa shelving for maximum storage potential. The first-floor bathroom has been updated and is in keeping with the period charm of the home.In the unfinished basement, you will find a laundry area. This location rarely has single family rentals and is in the best district for public schools and is walk-able to great restaurants and parks. Owner is considering remodeling the basement soon. Would offer discounted rent to the tenant during the construction.

(RLNE3462455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Leyden St have any available units?
1740 Leyden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Leyden St have?
Some of 1740 Leyden St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Leyden St currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Leyden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Leyden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1740 Leyden St is pet friendly.
Does 1740 Leyden St offer parking?
No, 1740 Leyden St does not offer parking.
Does 1740 Leyden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Leyden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Leyden St have a pool?
No, 1740 Leyden St does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Leyden St have accessible units?
No, 1740 Leyden St does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Leyden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 Leyden St does not have units with dishwashers.
