1705 E 5th Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard on-site laundry parking

This is a rare find for this charming rowhome in the heart of the Country Club. There are many great features about this home including: gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious home office over looking the courtyard, huge walk-in closet, tons of storage, finished basement and so much more. It's a must see!



This home has a secluded feeling, nestled next to a professionally landscaped courtyard, which is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the Colorado sun. Conveniently located near Cherry Creek, Cheesman Park, the Cherry Creek bike path, and a short drive to Washington Park and Downtown.



This home has the best of everything Denver has to offer. Take a quick walk to downtown Cherry Creek where you can enjoy local coffee shops, restaurants, and all the shopping for those fashion lovers. This is a spacious and bright home with versatile living space. A few of the other features of this rowhome are: a front and back door, two bathrooms, washer, dryer, and a finished basement. This home won't last long, so set up a showing today.



Rent: $2100

Deposit: 1 Month

Lease: 12 months

Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms 1 and 3/4 bathroom (2nd bedroom is nonconforming)

Sq Ft: 1300

Available: June 5th

Parking: Street



Utilities:

Tenant pays - Xcel

Water & Sewer, Landscaping, and trash included



Washer and Dryer included



Portable A/C



NO PETS/NO SMOKING

Fireplace is non-functional



www.distinctiveflats.com

For a showing call 303-777-7460