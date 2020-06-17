1705 E 5th Ave

Amenities
This is a rare find for this charming rowhome in the heart of the Country Club. There are many great features about this home including: gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious home office over looking the courtyard, huge walk-in closet, tons of storage, finished basement and so much more. It's a must see!
This home has a secluded feeling, nestled next to a professionally landscaped courtyard, which is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the Colorado sun. Conveniently located near Cherry Creek, Cheesman Park, the Cherry Creek bike path, and a short drive to Washington Park and Downtown.
This home has the best of everything Denver has to offer. Take a quick walk to downtown Cherry Creek where you can enjoy local coffee shops, restaurants, and all the shopping for those fashion lovers. This is a spacious and bright home with versatile living space. A few of the other features of this rowhome are: a front and back door, two bathrooms, washer, dryer, and a finished basement. This home won't last long, so set up a showing today.
Rent: $2100
Deposit: 1 Month
Lease: 12 months
Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms 1 and 3/4 bathroom (2nd bedroom is nonconforming)
Sq Ft: 1300
Available: June 5th
Parking: Street
Utilities:
Tenant pays - Xcel
Water & Sewer, Landscaping, and trash included
Washer and Dryer included
Portable A/C
NO PETS/NO SMOKING
Fireplace is non-functional
www.distinctiveflats.com
For a showing call 303-777-7460