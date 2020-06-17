All apartments in Denver
1705 E 5th Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1705 E 5th Ave

1705 East 5th Avenue · (303) 777-7460
Location

1705 East 5th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
This is a rare find for this charming rowhome in the heart of the Country Club. There are many great features about this home including: gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious home office over looking the courtyard, huge walk-in closet, tons of storage, finished basement and so much more. It's a must see!

This home has a secluded feeling, nestled next to a professionally landscaped courtyard, which is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the Colorado sun. Conveniently located near Cherry Creek, Cheesman Park, the Cherry Creek bike path, and a short drive to Washington Park and Downtown.

This home has the best of everything Denver has to offer. Take a quick walk to downtown Cherry Creek where you can enjoy local coffee shops, restaurants, and all the shopping for those fashion lovers. This is a spacious and bright home with versatile living space. A few of the other features of this rowhome are: a front and back door, two bathrooms, washer, dryer, and a finished basement. This home won't last long, so set up a showing today.

Rent: $2100
Deposit: 1 Month
Lease: 12 months
Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms 1 and 3/4 bathroom (2nd bedroom is nonconforming)
Sq Ft: 1300
Available: June 5th
Parking: Street

Utilities:
Tenant pays - Xcel
Water & Sewer, Landscaping, and trash included

Washer and Dryer included

Portable A/C

NO PETS/NO SMOKING
Fireplace is non-functional

www.distinctiveflats.com
For a showing call 303-777-7460

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 E 5th Ave have any available units?
1705 E 5th Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 E 5th Ave have?
Some of 1705 E 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 E 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1705 E 5th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 E 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1705 E 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1705 E 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1705 E 5th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1705 E 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 E 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 E 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 1705 E 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1705 E 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1705 E 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 E 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 E 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
