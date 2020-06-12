All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1691 S Emerson St

1691 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1691 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1691 S Emerson St Available 04/15/20 Platte Park 3 Bedroom 2 bath - Welcome home to a highly desirable neighborhood only walking distance to Pearl Street shopping. The curb appeal and craftsman porch greet you for outdoor lounging. Exposed whitewashed brick and grey flooring carry throughout the main level among vintage architectural details, from the open living room and a custom kitchen bench is a perfect place for entertaining. Large picture windows pour in the light. The main level includes two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Then walk through the kitchen to your master suite, walk-in closet, and five-piece master bathroom. Off the garage, there is a bounce room with a washer and dryer. Flat beautiful landscaping in the rear yard is fully fenced 2 yards areas with an attached 1-car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Sewer, and yard care. Available 3/15/20-4/15/20 with a lease term from 6-12 option.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5523403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1691 S Emerson St have any available units?
1691 S Emerson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1691 S Emerson St have?
Some of 1691 S Emerson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1691 S Emerson St currently offering any rent specials?
1691 S Emerson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1691 S Emerson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1691 S Emerson St is pet friendly.
Does 1691 S Emerson St offer parking?
Yes, 1691 S Emerson St offers parking.
Does 1691 S Emerson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1691 S Emerson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1691 S Emerson St have a pool?
No, 1691 S Emerson St does not have a pool.
Does 1691 S Emerson St have accessible units?
No, 1691 S Emerson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1691 S Emerson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1691 S Emerson St does not have units with dishwashers.
