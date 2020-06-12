Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1691 S Emerson St Available 04/15/20 Platte Park 3 Bedroom 2 bath - Welcome home to a highly desirable neighborhood only walking distance to Pearl Street shopping. The curb appeal and craftsman porch greet you for outdoor lounging. Exposed whitewashed brick and grey flooring carry throughout the main level among vintage architectural details, from the open living room and a custom kitchen bench is a perfect place for entertaining. Large picture windows pour in the light. The main level includes two bedrooms and one full bathroom. Then walk through the kitchen to your master suite, walk-in closet, and five-piece master bathroom. Off the garage, there is a bounce room with a washer and dryer. Flat beautiful landscaping in the rear yard is fully fenced 2 yards areas with an attached 1-car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Sewer, and yard care. Available 3/15/20-4/15/20 with a lease term from 6-12 option.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5523403)