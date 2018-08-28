1665 Jasmine Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48b3b3f052 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bath Park Hill Tudor home with over 2500 sq ft of living space. Main floor has hardwood floors throughout, large eat in Kitchen with tile floors and gas cooktop, 2 Bedrooms, full Bathroom, Great Room with fireplace, Formal Dining Room and Den. Each space has early 20th century charm such as swinging Kitchen door, built in nooks, arched entries, and crank windows. Finished basement has plenty of storage, Laundry Room, full Bath, 2 non-conforming Bedrooms, and very oversized conforming Bedroom with hardwood floors, exposed brick and fireplace (typically used for master). Home includes Solar, which reduces utility bills. Landscaped backyard with patio and beautiful front yard which will be professionally maintained. Large driveway leads to a 2 car Garage. Please note that this home does not include central air. Located in East High School and Park Hill/Stapleton Middle School boundaries. Blocks from, City Park, Zoo, Museums, shopping centers. Location convenient to downtown, DIA Stapleton, Lowry, & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70 Quebec Square, Cherry Creek, and Northfield mall. Available June 1st