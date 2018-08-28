All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1665 Jasmine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1665 Jasmine Street
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:31 PM

1665 Jasmine Street

1665 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1665 Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48b3b3f052 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current listings.*** Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bath Park Hill Tudor home with over 2500 sq ft of living space. Main floor has hardwood floors throughout, large eat in Kitchen with tile floors and gas cooktop, 2 Bedrooms, full Bathroom, Great Room with fireplace, Formal Dining Room and Den. Each space has early 20th century charm such as swinging Kitchen door, built in nooks, arched entries, and crank windows. Finished basement has plenty of storage, Laundry Room, full Bath, 2 non-conforming Bedrooms, and very oversized conforming Bedroom with hardwood floors, exposed brick and fireplace (typically used for master). Home includes Solar, which reduces utility bills. Landscaped backyard with patio and beautiful front yard which will be professionally maintained. Large driveway leads to a 2 car Garage. Please note that this home does not include central air. Located in East High School and Park Hill/Stapleton Middle School boundaries. Blocks from, City Park, Zoo, Museums, shopping centers. Location convenient to downtown, DIA Stapleton, Lowry, & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70 Quebec Square, Cherry Creek, and Northfield mall. Available June 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1665 Jasmine Street have any available units?
1665 Jasmine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1665 Jasmine Street have?
Some of 1665 Jasmine Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1665 Jasmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1665 Jasmine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 Jasmine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1665 Jasmine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1665 Jasmine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1665 Jasmine Street offers parking.
Does 1665 Jasmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1665 Jasmine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 Jasmine Street have a pool?
No, 1665 Jasmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1665 Jasmine Street have accessible units?
No, 1665 Jasmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 Jasmine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1665 Jasmine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University