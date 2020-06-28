1650 Fillmore 605

Amenities

Unit 605 Available 11/05/19 Fully Furnished Short Term Executive Condo - Property Id: 79378



NO PETS! Beautiful, fully furnished, executive short term rental available for a 3 to 6 month lease from early-November through early April with ALL utilities included! This condo has 1 bedroom PLUS a den with sleeper sofa, 2 baths and 1268 SF plus a Flagstone terrace. Recently remodeled, features include Master Suite with built-in office, walk-in closet, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and dual sinks, window coverings, high speed internet, central air, gas fireplace, guest bath, in unit washer and dryer, one assigned parking spot in the secured and heated garage with free car wash and bike storage plus a top chef kitchen with Silestone counters, Kohler no touch faucets, Bosch dishwasher and induction range/convection oven. The Pinnacle at City Park is in a prime location, amenities include 24HR security, concierge service, business center, wine storage, theater room, party rooms with kitchens, fire pit, BBQ grills, work-out room with sauna and incredible views of the Denver Skyline.

