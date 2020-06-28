All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1650 Fillmore 605.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1650 Fillmore 605
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1650 Fillmore 605

1650 Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1650 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
Unit 605 Available 11/05/19 Fully Furnished Short Term Executive Condo - Property Id: 79378

NO PETS! Beautiful, fully furnished, executive short term rental available for a 3 to 6 month lease from early-November through early April with ALL utilities included! This condo has 1 bedroom PLUS a den with sleeper sofa, 2 baths and 1268 SF plus a Flagstone terrace. Recently remodeled, features include Master Suite with built-in office, walk-in closet, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and dual sinks, window coverings, high speed internet, central air, gas fireplace, guest bath, in unit washer and dryer, one assigned parking spot in the secured and heated garage with free car wash and bike storage plus a top chef kitchen with Silestone counters, Kohler no touch faucets, Bosch dishwasher and induction range/convection oven. The Pinnacle at City Park is in a prime location, amenities include 24HR security, concierge service, business center, wine storage, theater room, party rooms with kitchens, fire pit, BBQ grills, work-out room with sauna and incredible views of the Denver Skyline.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/79378p
Property Id 79378

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5131166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Fillmore 605 have any available units?
1650 Fillmore 605 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 Fillmore 605 have?
Some of 1650 Fillmore 605's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Fillmore 605 currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Fillmore 605 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Fillmore 605 pet-friendly?
No, 1650 Fillmore 605 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1650 Fillmore 605 offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Fillmore 605 offers parking.
Does 1650 Fillmore 605 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 Fillmore 605 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Fillmore 605 have a pool?
No, 1650 Fillmore 605 does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Fillmore 605 have accessible units?
No, 1650 Fillmore 605 does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Fillmore 605 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 Fillmore 605 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University