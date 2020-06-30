1632 Gilpin St

Amenities

Modern 3 bedroom townhome in Uptown! - Ultra-modern 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome at 16th and Gilpin in Uptown! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and slab countertops. Appliances included are a washer, dryer, range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. The home is heated and cooled via forced air. Generous outdoor space on the balcony. No need to find parking with the attached 2-car garage! Call or text us to schedule a showing! New photos coming soon, the unit is currently tenant occupied.



Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent.



Non-smoking unit.



Pets considered - pet fee is $300 per pet upon owner approval. This may be subject to change.



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE:



VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.

or

CALL: 303-327-6583



(RLNE5173011)