Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1632 Gilpin St

1632 Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1632 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Modern 3 bedroom townhome in Uptown! - Ultra-modern 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome at 16th and Gilpin in Uptown! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and slab countertops. Appliances included are a washer, dryer, range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. The home is heated and cooled via forced air. Generous outdoor space on the balcony. No need to find parking with the attached 2-car garage! Call or text us to schedule a showing! New photos coming soon, the unit is currently tenant occupied.

Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent.

Non-smoking unit.

Pets considered - pet fee is $300 per pet upon owner approval. This may be subject to change.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE:

VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.
or
CALL: 303-327-6583

(RLNE5173011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Gilpin St have any available units?
1632 Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 Gilpin St have?
Some of 1632 Gilpin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Gilpin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Gilpin St is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Gilpin St offer parking?
Yes, 1632 Gilpin St offers parking.
Does 1632 Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1632 Gilpin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 1632 Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 1632 Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 Gilpin St has units with dishwashers.

