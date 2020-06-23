All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206

1621 Jackson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1621 Jackson St, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely Denver Bungalow is located on a beautiful tree-lined street just 1/2 block from City Park - You'll be impressed by the classic charm - Quintessential front porch - Extensive hardwoods accent the original wood trim, 5 panel doors, jewel doorknobs & wood beams - Spacious & cozy family room w/ a wood burning fireplace nestled between built-ins - Awesome dining room w/ tons of natural light - Kitchen updated w/42" cabinets, custom tile work & a bay window - Main level bath complete w/ claw foot tub, custom tile work & pedestal sink - Private backyard oasis / wonderfully landscaped w/ a Koi pond, beautiful flowers & a paver patio - The 1-car garage has been transformed into a great storage space - The full basement has been updated w/ modern conveniences as it boasts a large rec/flex room, 3rd bed & recently finished master suite - The 3/4 bath has quality cabs, granite counter, double sink vanity & an over-sized walk-in shower - Classic & modern - See walkability score of 78! The 4th bedroom in the basement is a non-conforming bedroom.

Tenant pays all utilities and dogs conditional with non refundable pet deposit

www.denverrealestatemoguls.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 have any available units?
1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 have?
Some of 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 does offer parking.
Does 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 have a pool?
No, 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 have accessible units?
No, 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University