1621 Jackson Street Denver CO 80206

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely Denver Bungalow is located on a beautiful tree-lined street just 1/2 block from City Park - You'll be impressed by the classic charm - Quintessential front porch - Extensive hardwoods accent the original wood trim, 5 panel doors, jewel doorknobs & wood beams - Spacious & cozy family room w/ a wood burning fireplace nestled between built-ins - Awesome dining room w/ tons of natural light - Kitchen updated w/42" cabinets, custom tile work & a bay window - Main level bath complete w/ claw foot tub, custom tile work & pedestal sink - Private backyard oasis / wonderfully landscaped w/ a Koi pond, beautiful flowers & a paver patio - The 1-car garage has been transformed into a great storage space - The full basement has been updated w/ modern conveniences as it boasts a large rec/flex room, 3rd bed & recently finished master suite - The 3/4 bath has quality cabs, granite counter, double sink vanity & an over-sized walk-in shower - Classic & modern - See walkability score of 78! The 4th bedroom in the basement is a non-conforming bedroom.



Tenant pays all utilities and dogs conditional with non refundable pet deposit



