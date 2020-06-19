All apartments in Denver
1617 California Street Apt. 5B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1617 California Street Apt. 5B

1617 California Street · (303) 233-3976
Location

1617 California Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1617 California Street Apt. 5B · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Beautiful & Large Lodo Loft! Close to Everything Great Downtown!! - This Beautiful & Spacious Loft in the heart of Downtown is just waiting for you to come home to!!

Accented by its luxurious features which include gleaming hardwood flooring, pressed concrete counters, maple cabinetry, newer appliances, vaulted ceilings, a master suite, a separate home office space, storage, and designer fixtures--this Loft is at the top of its class!!

This amazing space has that Chic Contemporary feel that you desire in any Urban Loft Condominium.

Gaze out through entire wall of floor to ceiling windows into downtown or sauté something wonderful in the gourmet style kitchen that is perfect for the entertainer or the chef in all of us.

Close to everything great this chic neighborhood has to offer. Simply walk to one of the many art galleries, boutiques, or indulge on the hip strip of restaurants in LoDo's swank "Larimar Square". Just a minute from the 16th street mall & just blocks from the new hip and gorgeous “Union Station” and the contemporary Riverfront District of Denver!!

This lovely high-end property is just waiting for you to come home to. The open floor plan lends itself to entertaining, the upper loft just waiting for you to cozy up in, and the space is large enough that all your style will shine through!

Small pets ok w/additional pet deposit and $50 additional rent per month. (please no pit bulls, rotts, dobermans, chows)

Utilities Included with Rent at this property---WiFi, Water, Sewer, Trash, & Gas. You pay only Electric!

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

For additional information please call Aaron Pursley 303-946-4622.

(RLNE1833919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 California Street Apt. 5B have any available units?
1617 California Street Apt. 5B has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 California Street Apt. 5B have?
Some of 1617 California Street Apt. 5B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 California Street Apt. 5B currently offering any rent specials?
1617 California Street Apt. 5B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 California Street Apt. 5B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 California Street Apt. 5B is pet friendly.
Does 1617 California Street Apt. 5B offer parking?
No, 1617 California Street Apt. 5B does not offer parking.
Does 1617 California Street Apt. 5B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 California Street Apt. 5B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 California Street Apt. 5B have a pool?
No, 1617 California Street Apt. 5B does not have a pool.
Does 1617 California Street Apt. 5B have accessible units?
No, 1617 California Street Apt. 5B does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 California Street Apt. 5B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 California Street Apt. 5B does not have units with dishwashers.
