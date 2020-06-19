1617 California Street Apt. 5B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Beautiful & Large Lodo Loft! Close to Everything Great Downtown!! - This Beautiful & Spacious Loft in the heart of Downtown is just waiting for you to come home to!!



Accented by its luxurious features which include gleaming hardwood flooring, pressed concrete counters, maple cabinetry, newer appliances, vaulted ceilings, a master suite, a separate home office space, storage, and designer fixtures--this Loft is at the top of its class!!



This amazing space has that Chic Contemporary feel that you desire in any Urban Loft Condominium.



Gaze out through entire wall of floor to ceiling windows into downtown or sauté something wonderful in the gourmet style kitchen that is perfect for the entertainer or the chef in all of us.



Close to everything great this chic neighborhood has to offer. Simply walk to one of the many art galleries, boutiques, or indulge on the hip strip of restaurants in LoDo's swank "Larimar Square". Just a minute from the 16th street mall & just blocks from the new hip and gorgeous “Union Station” and the contemporary Riverfront District of Denver!!



This lovely high-end property is just waiting for you to come home to. The open floor plan lends itself to entertaining, the upper loft just waiting for you to cozy up in, and the space is large enough that all your style will shine through!



Small pets ok w/additional pet deposit and $50 additional rent per month. (please no pit bulls, rotts, dobermans, chows)



Utilities Included with Rent at this property---WiFi, Water, Sewer, Trash, & Gas. You pay only Electric!



To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.



For additional information please call Aaron Pursley 303-946-4622.



(RLNE1833919)