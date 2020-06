Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1600 Winona Court #2 Available 12/16/19 Act fast! Yes its as nice as it looks in the pictures - Cute and updated with newer APPLIANCES, fixtures, GRANITE counters, gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW TILE IN BATHROOM*FENCED YARD w/large shade tree*detached GARAGE RIGHT NEXT TO UNIT PLUS OFF STREET PARKING*WALK TO SLOAN'S LAKE, EDGEWATER AND HIGHLAND SHOPS.



(RLNE5315542)