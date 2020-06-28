1570 Garfield St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly gym elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

With newly finished hardwood floors and new paint throughout you will be amazed at the beauty of this property! As you enter you will love the spacious family room!! Further into the property you will find the formal dining room with plenty of room for all of your furniture. The eat-in kitchen is just off the dining room and also walks out into your private backyard. Also, on this level are two nicely sized bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs in the basement area you will find another bathroom and a washer and dryer. This amazing location is just one block from City Park and walking distance to the Museum of Nature and Science, the Bluebird theater, and new restaurants Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com