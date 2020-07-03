All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:59 AM

1540 Grant Street - 23

1540 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Huge, top floor, 2 bedroom (plus dining room)! Fully restored vintage classic! This large corner 2 bedroom features hardwood floors throughout, french doors, a charming vintage bathroom with claw foot tub, beautiful fixtures and Victorian moldings, updated classic style kitchen, spacious living room and large windows overlooking the courtyard, in addition to a charming Victorian faux fireplace! This rare historic gem offers lovely Victorian style with grace and charm throughout!!

Apartment Features:
-Available February 1-7
-Top floor (3rd floor)
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Original vintage chandeliers
-Faux fireplace
-High ceilings
-Claw foot tub (plus shower)
-$95.00 monthly utility fee includes all utilities except for electricity and gas to the stove (~$35/mo).
-Gas stove
-Storage locker (included, free of charge)
-Non-smoking
-Pets: Cats accepted in this apartment
-Public transportation in all directions, within 1-2 blocks of property
-Reserved parking available to rent

Contact us today to schedule a showing! Call our office: 303-355-4112, email directly to this post, or text 720-635-0192. To view additional photos of The Kentom. Visit our website at www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com

View our other availability here:
http://www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com/Future-Availability.html
Built in 1908, this Victorian classic exemplifies charm and elegance. Considered Capitol Hill's Crown Jewel, The Kentom is a rare Denver Landmark. Poised around an enchanting courtyard, this oasis in the city is truly a sight to see. Inviting common areas feature original golden oak staircases, richly patterned carpets and Vintage inspired lighting. This historic property is within walking distance of Denver's most popular restaurants, Coffee Houses and City attractions.

Apartments feature hardwood floors, vintage detailing, large windows, and loads of charm.

Building features:
-Gated Courtyard entrance
-Onsite Laundry Facilities
-Internal Bike Storage
-Onsite Storage
-Vintage Style carpeting and lighting
-Balcony space (*in select units)
-Non smoking building & apartments

Apartment Features:
-Gleaming hardwood floors
-Beautiful Crown moldings & trim
-Designer Paint Schemes
-Restored Kitchens
-Clawfoot tubs
-French Doors (*select units)
-Fireplaces (*select units)
-Exposed brick (*select units)
-Built in china hutch (*select units)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Grant Street - 23 have any available units?
1540 Grant Street - 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Grant Street - 23 have?
Some of 1540 Grant Street - 23's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Grant Street - 23 currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Grant Street - 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Grant Street - 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 Grant Street - 23 is pet friendly.
Does 1540 Grant Street - 23 offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Grant Street - 23 offers parking.
Does 1540 Grant Street - 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Grant Street - 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Grant Street - 23 have a pool?
No, 1540 Grant Street - 23 does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Grant Street - 23 have accessible units?
No, 1540 Grant Street - 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Grant Street - 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Grant Street - 23 does not have units with dishwashers.

