1540 Grant Street - 23

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bike storage

Huge, top floor, 2 bedroom (plus dining room)! Fully restored vintage classic! This large corner 2 bedroom features hardwood floors throughout, french doors, a charming vintage bathroom with claw foot tub, beautiful fixtures and Victorian moldings, updated classic style kitchen, spacious living room and large windows overlooking the courtyard, in addition to a charming Victorian faux fireplace! This rare historic gem offers lovely Victorian style with grace and charm throughout!!



Apartment Features:

-Available February 1-7

-Top floor (3rd floor)

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Original vintage chandeliers

-Faux fireplace

-High ceilings

-Claw foot tub (plus shower)

-$95.00 monthly utility fee includes all utilities except for electricity and gas to the stove (~$35/mo).

-Gas stove

-Storage locker (included, free of charge)

-Non-smoking

-Pets: Cats accepted in this apartment

-Public transportation in all directions, within 1-2 blocks of property

-Reserved parking available to rent



Contact us today to schedule a showing! Call our office: 303-355-4112, email directly to this post, or text 720-635-0192. To view additional photos of The Kentom. Visit our website at www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com



View our other availability here:

http://www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com/Future-Availability.html

Built in 1908, this Victorian classic exemplifies charm and elegance. Considered Capitol Hill's Crown Jewel, The Kentom is a rare Denver Landmark. Poised around an enchanting courtyard, this oasis in the city is truly a sight to see. Inviting common areas feature original golden oak staircases, richly patterned carpets and Vintage inspired lighting. This historic property is within walking distance of Denver's most popular restaurants, Coffee Houses and City attractions.



Apartments feature hardwood floors, vintage detailing, large windows, and loads of charm.



Building features:

-Gated Courtyard entrance

-Onsite Laundry Facilities

-Internal Bike Storage

-Onsite Storage

-Vintage Style carpeting and lighting

-Balcony space (*in select units)

-Non smoking building & apartments



Apartment Features:

-Gleaming hardwood floors

-Beautiful Crown moldings & trim

-Designer Paint Schemes

-Restored Kitchens

-Clawfoot tubs

-French Doors (*select units)

-Fireplaces (*select units)

-Exposed brick (*select units)

-Built in china hutch (*select units)