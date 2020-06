Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

WHAT A HOME! THIS 3600 SF H0ME HAS BEEN LOVELY CARED FOR AND UPDATED. AS YOU ENTER THIS PLATTE PARK BEAUTY YOU WILL FIND LOVELY HARDWOOD FLOORS WITH DESIGNER TOUCHES THROUGHOUT AND EACH ROOM HAS PLANTATION SHUTTERS. ADJACENT TO THE LIVING ROOM IS THE FORMAL DINING ROOM AND THE GUEST 1/2 BATH. AS YOU TRAVEL DOWN THE HALL YOU ENTER THE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. THERE ARE 42" MAPLE CABINETS, AS WELL, AND A LARGE PANTRY FOR PLENTY OF STORAGE. THERE IS A COUNTERTOP EATING SPACE LARGE ENOUGH FOR SEVERAL BAR STOOLS AS WELL. THE KITCHEN OPENS UP TO THE COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH A GAS FIREPLACE AND LOTS OF BUILT IN SHELVING FOR STORAGE AND WIRED FOR SURROUND SOUND. OFF THE FAMILY ROOM IS THE OUTDOOR PATIO AND BACK YARD WITH A LARGE STORAGE UNIT. OFF THE FAMILY ROOM AND DOWN THE HALLWAY IS THE ENTRANCE TO THE OVERSIZED TWO CAR GARAGE. AS YOU HEAD UP TO THE SECOND LEVEL YOU WILL FIND THE VERY LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH ITS OWN GAS FIREPLACE AND A VERY LARGE 5 PIECE BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. OFF THE MASTER IS A LOVELY DECK/BALCONY, PERFECT FOR WATCHING THOSE LOVELY COLORADO SUNSETS EACH EVENING.THERE ARE TWO MORE LARGE BEDROOMS ON THE UPPER LEVEL AS WELL AS A JACK AND JILL FULL BATH. ONE OF THE BEDROOMS COULD VERY EASILY BE AN OFFICE AS IT HAS LOTS OF BUILT IN BOOKSHELVING. THE LAUNDRY AREA IS ON THE UPPER LEVEL AND THIS HOME COMES WITH A FULL SIZED WASHER AND DRYER. THE HOME HAS A FULL FINISHED BASEMENT AS WELL

THE BASEMENT WAS PROFESSIONALLY FINISHED BY THE BUILDER. THERE IS HUGE FAMILY ROOM AND A " WORK OUT ROOM" AND ANOTHER BEDROOM WITH A LARGE WALKIN CLOSET AND A 3/4 BATHROOM. THIS HOME HAS CENTRAL A/C AND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS FRONT AND BACK. YOU ARE LOCATED IN THE VERY "HOT" PLATTE PARK/OLD PEARL STREET NEIGHBORHOOD. THE LOVELY PLATTE PARK AND REC CENTER ARE ACROSS THE STREET AND SCHOOLS ARE DOWN THE BLOCK. THE OLD PEARL STREET RESTAURANT AND SHOPPING DISTRICT IS LESS THAN 2 BLOCKS AWAY WHERE YOU WILL FIND DENVER'S FINEST RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS! WHAT A HOME!



SHOWINGS TO START AFTER 6/12 WITH OCCUPANCY AFTER JULY 1ST.