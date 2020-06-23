1510 East 9th Avenue

Amenities

Tucked in among the prestigious Cheesman Park mansions is an art-deco gem called Del Prado. These 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes feature hardwood floors throughout, classic coved ceilings, modern paint schemes, updated kitchens, and a separate dining area. Underground garage parking is available, as is wireless internet access. Step out your front door and enjoy a walk or run in Cheesman Park. Whole Foods is just a few blocks away, as are Fruition, Oliver?s Market, Dazbog Coffee, and the wonderful shopping opportunities at Cherry Creek North. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Additional Storage Dining Area Garage Near Bus Lines Near Cheesman Park Wireless Internet