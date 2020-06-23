All apartments in Denver
1510 East 9th Avenue

1510 East 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1510 East 9th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b6b305034 ---- Tucked in among the prestigious Cheesman Park mansions is an art-deco gem called Del Prado. These 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes feature hardwood floors throughout, classic coved ceilings, modern paint schemes, updated kitchens, and a separate dining area. Underground garage parking is available, as is wireless internet access. Step out your front door and enjoy a walk or run in Cheesman Park. Whole Foods is just a few blocks away, as are Fruition, Oliver?s Market, Dazbog Coffee, and the wonderful shopping opportunities at Cherry Creek North. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Additional Storage Dining Area Garage Near Bus Lines Near Cheesman Park Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 East 9th Avenue have any available units?
1510 East 9th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 East 9th Avenue have?
Some of 1510 East 9th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 East 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1510 East 9th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 East 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1510 East 9th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1510 East 9th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1510 East 9th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1510 East 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 East 9th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 East 9th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1510 East 9th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1510 East 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1510 East 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 East 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 East 9th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
