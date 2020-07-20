All apartments in Denver
14994 Olmsted Dr.
14994 Olmsted Dr.

14994 Olmsted Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14994 Olmsted Drive, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3BD, 2BA Home with Bonus Living Space, Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Located withing walking distance to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Park, and many shopping and dining centers, this home boasts convenient access to desirable amenities. Features dual living rooms on the main and lower level. Schedule a tour @ Kyerenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4931880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14994 Olmsted Dr. have any available units?
14994 Olmsted Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 14994 Olmsted Dr. have?
Some of 14994 Olmsted Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14994 Olmsted Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14994 Olmsted Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14994 Olmsted Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14994 Olmsted Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14994 Olmsted Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14994 Olmsted Dr. offers parking.
Does 14994 Olmsted Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14994 Olmsted Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14994 Olmsted Dr. have a pool?
No, 14994 Olmsted Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14994 Olmsted Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14994 Olmsted Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14994 Olmsted Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14994 Olmsted Dr. has units with dishwashers.
