1485 Clayton St

*Apply today and receive HALF OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH!



Settle in for spring with this expansive 2BR-2BA! Sitting between both City & Cheesman Park, this unit is sure to make you feel at home with its hardwood flooring & granite kitchen counters. Comfortable living in Congress Park is waiting for you!



- Washer and dryer in unit

- Free WiFi

- Dining area

- Granite counter-tops

- Forced-air heating

- Bar-top counter

- Beautiful finishes throughout including tiled kitchen back-splash, track lighting, & brushed nickel hardware

- Quick walk to City Park

- Stainless steel appliances

- Hardwood flooring

- Storage locker

- Endless dining and nightlife choices within walking distance

- Just steps from fast and easy one-seat bus ride to downtown Denver via high-frequency bus route



- 1 assigned parking space, $25/month for additional (if available) -



$45 App fee (each adult over 18)

$45 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, central air, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electric

$800 Security deposit

No pets, please.



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



Thanks for viewing!



Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300



Disclaimer: Images are of a similar unit. Exact placement of finishes, colors, etc. are subject to change.