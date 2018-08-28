All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

1485 Clayton St

1485 North Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1485 North Clayton Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a794749067 ----
*Apply today and receive HALF OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH!

Settle in for spring with this expansive 2BR-2BA! Sitting between both City & Cheesman Park, this unit is sure to make you feel at home with its hardwood flooring & granite kitchen counters. Comfortable living in Congress Park is waiting for you!

- Washer and dryer in unit
- Free WiFi
- Dining area
- Granite counter-tops
- Forced-air heating
- Bar-top counter
- Beautiful finishes throughout including tiled kitchen back-splash, track lighting, & brushed nickel hardware
- Quick walk to City Park
- Stainless steel appliances
- Hardwood flooring
- Storage locker
- Endless dining and nightlife choices within walking distance
- Just steps from fast and easy one-seat bus ride to downtown Denver via high-frequency bus route

- 1 assigned parking space, $25/month for additional (if available) -

$45 App fee (each adult over 18)
$45 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, central air, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electric
$800 Security deposit
No pets, please.

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Thanks for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Disclaimer: Images are of a similar unit. Exact placement of finishes, colors, etc. are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 Clayton St have any available units?
1485 Clayton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1485 Clayton St have?
Some of 1485 Clayton St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 Clayton St currently offering any rent specials?
1485 Clayton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 Clayton St pet-friendly?
No, 1485 Clayton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1485 Clayton St offer parking?
Yes, 1485 Clayton St offers parking.
Does 1485 Clayton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1485 Clayton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 Clayton St have a pool?
No, 1485 Clayton St does not have a pool.
Does 1485 Clayton St have accessible units?
No, 1485 Clayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 Clayton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 Clayton St does not have units with dishwashers.
