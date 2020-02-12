All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1463 Lowell Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1463 Lowell Blvd
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1463 Lowell Blvd

1463 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1463 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
online portal
1463 Lowell Blvd Available 05/08/20 Charming 1BD, 1BA with Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, Fenced Patio, and Parking - Exquisite duplex home located in the charming Sloans Lake neighborhood. Walk in and enjoy the exposed brick throughout the main living area. Featuring an updated kitchen, large living area and wonderful natural sunlight. The bedroom offers an abundance of space, with a great closet an upgraded bathroom. Parking is available in the back of the home, with a private backyard. Easily walk to Sloans Lake, medical centers and Sanchez Park.

Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/f1b76e56-6608-428e-a809-fd1b5d2321a7/

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $65 monthly fee that covers water, sewer, trash and parking.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3994364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
1463 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1463 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 1463 Lowell Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1463 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1463 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1463 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1463 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 1463 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1463 Lowell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 1463 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1463 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1463 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1463 Lowell Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street
Denver, CO 80206
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University