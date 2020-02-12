Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking online portal

1463 Lowell Blvd Available 05/08/20 Charming 1BD, 1BA with Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, Fenced Patio, and Parking - Exquisite duplex home located in the charming Sloans Lake neighborhood. Walk in and enjoy the exposed brick throughout the main living area. Featuring an updated kitchen, large living area and wonderful natural sunlight. The bedroom offers an abundance of space, with a great closet an upgraded bathroom. Parking is available in the back of the home, with a private backyard. Easily walk to Sloans Lake, medical centers and Sanchez Park.



Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/f1b76e56-6608-428e-a809-fd1b5d2321a7/



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $65 monthly fee that covers water, sewer, trash and parking.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



