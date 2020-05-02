Amenities

14567 East 47th Avenue Available 06/10/19 Lovely 2 Bedroom Ranch Style Home for Rent in Denver!!!!! - This lovely 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house is available to rent in June!! The location can't be beat - just minutes away from I-70, I-225, and DIA!!! Very close to parks, lakes, open space, and Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, transportation, schools, and more.



Wonderful spacious floor plan. Updated throughout!! Newer paint throughout! The kitchen has lots of storage. Two spacious bedrooms! Huge yard!!



Rent is $1500/month. All utilities will be the tenant's responsibility. Dogs are allowed with an additional pet rent.



To schedule a viewing, please call 720-442-0321 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today! This one will go fast, so call now!



