14567 East 47th Avenue

14567 East 47th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14567 East 47th Avenue, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14567 East 47th Avenue Available 06/10/19 Lovely 2 Bedroom Ranch Style Home for Rent in Denver!!!!! - This lovely 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house is available to rent in June!! The location can't be beat - just minutes away from I-70, I-225, and DIA!!! Very close to parks, lakes, open space, and Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge!! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, transportation, schools, and more.

Wonderful spacious floor plan. Updated throughout!! Newer paint throughout! The kitchen has lots of storage. Two spacious bedrooms! Huge yard!!

Rent is $1500/month. All utilities will be the tenant's responsibility. Dogs are allowed with an additional pet rent.

To schedule a viewing, please call 720-442-0321 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today! This one will go fast, so call now!

(RLNE3554351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14567 East 47th Avenue have any available units?
14567 East 47th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 14567 East 47th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14567 East 47th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14567 East 47th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14567 East 47th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14567 East 47th Avenue offer parking?
No, 14567 East 47th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14567 East 47th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14567 East 47th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14567 East 47th Avenue have a pool?
No, 14567 East 47th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14567 East 47th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14567 East 47th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14567 East 47th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14567 East 47th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14567 East 47th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14567 East 47th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
