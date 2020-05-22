1439 Little Raven St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator fire pit gym parking pool garage hot tub valet service yoga

HighRise One Bedroom Riverpark: ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 260673



SPECIAL: One month free on all floorplans; Price includes prorated special to reduce rent. Prices subject to daily change: call 720-766-9711 to verify today's rates.



A modern tower rising 35 stories at an unequaled location, adjacent to Confluence Park. Easy walk to Denver's LoDo, Golden Triangle, Coors Field, Pepsi Center & Mile High Stadium.



Apartment Interiors:

Hardwood Floors, Bathrooms w/ Granite & Marble Countertops + Soaking Tubs, Elevator Access, Floor-to-ceiling Windows, Solar & Black-out Shades, Oversized Walk-in Closets, Private Terraces, Washer/Dryer, Dry Bars, Mud Rooms & Bookshelves* (*select apts).



Unsurpassed Amenities:

24 hr Concierge, Bike Repair Shop, Coffee & Beverage Bar, Elevator Access, Heated Outdoor Frameless-window Pool, Personal Trainers onsite, Pet Spa, Private Fire Pits at Cabanas, Professional Chefs Kitchen + Catering, Gated Underground Parking Garage, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center + Two Sky Lounges w/ Valet Parking + Yoga Lawn

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260673

Property Id 260673



(RLNE5699465)