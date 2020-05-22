All apartments in Denver
1439 Little Raven St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1439 Little Raven St

1439 Little Raven Street · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
valet service
yoga
HighRise One Bedroom Riverpark: ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 260673

SPECIAL: One month free on all floorplans; Price includes prorated special to reduce rent. Prices subject to daily change: call 720-766-9711 to verify today's rates.

A modern tower rising 35 stories at an unequaled location, adjacent to Confluence Park. Easy walk to Denver's LoDo, Golden Triangle, Coors Field, Pepsi Center & Mile High Stadium.

Apartment Interiors:
Hardwood Floors, Bathrooms w/ Granite & Marble Countertops + Soaking Tubs, Elevator Access, Floor-to-ceiling Windows, Solar & Black-out Shades, Oversized Walk-in Closets, Private Terraces, Washer/Dryer, Dry Bars, Mud Rooms & Bookshelves* (*select apts).

Unsurpassed Amenities:
24 hr Concierge, Bike Repair Shop, Coffee & Beverage Bar, Elevator Access, Heated Outdoor Frameless-window Pool, Personal Trainers onsite, Pet Spa, Private Fire Pits at Cabanas, Professional Chefs Kitchen + Catering, Gated Underground Parking Garage, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center + Two Sky Lounges w/ Valet Parking + Yoga Lawn
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260673
Property Id 260673

(RLNE5699465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Little Raven St have any available units?
1439 Little Raven St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 Little Raven St have?
Some of 1439 Little Raven St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Little Raven St currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Little Raven St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Little Raven St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 Little Raven St is pet friendly.
Does 1439 Little Raven St offer parking?
Yes, 1439 Little Raven St offers parking.
Does 1439 Little Raven St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1439 Little Raven St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Little Raven St have a pool?
Yes, 1439 Little Raven St has a pool.
Does 1439 Little Raven St have accessible units?
No, 1439 Little Raven St does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Little Raven St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1439 Little Raven St has units with dishwashers.

