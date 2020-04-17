1435 S Hudson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous Mid-Century Design in Virginia Village. You must see this home to appreciate it's beautiful updates. Central Location w/ easy commute to Cherry Creek, Downtown or the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance to Cook Park Rec Center. Hardwood floors. 3rd bedroom does not have a closet. Amazing Master suite w/ walk-in closet & en-suite bath w/ beautiful tile work in shower, new Tile floors & cabinet. Gorgeous kitchen w/ open floor plan & tons of natural light. Kitchen has new cabinets, new quartz counters, new light fixtures & beautiful back splash. Lots of large windows allows tons of natural light into the home. Family room has wood burning stove & is an extra living area for the family to hang out in. New barn doors. Large fenced private backyard creates an amazing outdoor living space. Large patio w/ new Pergola, great for summer parties. New Paint, New Roof, electrical panel & exterior paint.