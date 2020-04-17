All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:13 AM

1435 S Hudson St

1435 South Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1435 South Hudson Street, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Mid-Century Design in Virginia Village. You must see this home to appreciate it's beautiful updates. Central Location w/ easy commute to Cherry Creek, Downtown or the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance to Cook Park Rec Center. Hardwood floors. 3rd bedroom does not have a closet. Amazing Master suite w/ walk-in closet & en-suite bath w/ beautiful tile work in shower, new Tile floors & cabinet. Gorgeous kitchen w/ open floor plan & tons of natural light. Kitchen has new cabinets, new quartz counters, new light fixtures & beautiful back splash. Lots of large windows allows tons of natural light into the home. Family room has wood burning stove & is an extra living area for the family to hang out in. New barn doors. Large fenced private backyard creates an amazing outdoor living space. Large patio w/ new Pergola, great for summer parties. New Paint, New Roof, electrical panel & exterior paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 S Hudson St have any available units?
1435 S Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 S Hudson St have?
Some of 1435 S Hudson St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 S Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
1435 S Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 S Hudson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 S Hudson St is pet friendly.
Does 1435 S Hudson St offer parking?
No, 1435 S Hudson St does not offer parking.
Does 1435 S Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 S Hudson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 S Hudson St have a pool?
No, 1435 S Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 1435 S Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 1435 S Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 S Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 S Hudson St has units with dishwashers.
