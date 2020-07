Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

14330 E Elk Dr Available 06/01/20 Denver Ranch Townhome near DIA!!! - Wonderful home located in Montbello. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large fenced in back yard ! When you walk into this home you will be surprised.



Two story townhome super cute and features plenty of space.



Newer paint.

Newer Carpet



This home is a must see!!!

Call Today for your showing.

720-673-4882

rentAWpm.com



(RLNE3242114)