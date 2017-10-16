All apartments in Denver
1427 Franklin St Apt 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1427 Franklin St Apt 3

1427 North Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1427 North Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Must see this Cheesman Park / Capitol Hill beauty! - Come see this extremely well cared for condo that has been recently remodeled with a new bathroom, new paint, and new appliances. The location is perfect being close to downtown. 1 Block from Cheesman Park. Walk to Everything - Shopping, dining, and entertainment. Easy access to the highway. Bus routes are close.

Inquire today to schedule a personal tour through the home.

See our Virtual Tour:
https://tours.virtuance.com/1186472?a=1

(RLNE4523627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 have any available units?
1427 Franklin St Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 have?
Some of 1427 Franklin St Apt 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Franklin St Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 Franklin St Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
