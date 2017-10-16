1427 Franklin St Apt 3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Must see this Cheesman Park / Capitol Hill beauty! - Come see this extremely well cared for condo that has been recently remodeled with a new bathroom, new paint, and new appliances. The location is perfect being close to downtown. 1 Block from Cheesman Park. Walk to Everything - Shopping, dining, and entertainment. Easy access to the highway. Bus routes are close.



Inquire today to schedule a personal tour through the home.



See our Virtual Tour:

https://tours.virtuance.com/1186472?a=1



(RLNE4523627)