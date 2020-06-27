All apartments in Denver
140 Oneida Street

Location

140 Oneida Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 937515.

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 831 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator and a stove. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer hookups, a spacious living room, a main floor bath. Parking for this property is 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance to Crestmoor Park, Lowry Sports Complex Park, Sunset Park, Lowry Town Center, Safeway, Starbucks, 24 hour fitness, and The Tavern. Also nearby are Cherry Creek Mall, Aurora Hills Golf Course, Denver Zoo, City Park and Washington Park.

Pets may be negotiable.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 937515.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

