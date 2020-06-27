140 Oneida Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage 24hr gym range refrigerator

Property Amenities 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 937515.



This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 831 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator and a stove. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer hookups, a spacious living room, a main floor bath. Parking for this property is 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance to Crestmoor Park, Lowry Sports Complex Park, Sunset Park, Lowry Town Center, Safeway, Starbucks, 24 hour fitness, and The Tavern. Also nearby are Cherry Creek Mall, Aurora Hills Golf Course, Denver Zoo, City Park and Washington Park.



Pets may be negotiable.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



